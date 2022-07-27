Peterson isn't listed as a starting pitcher for any of the Mets' next four games, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

As a result of off days Monday and Thursday, the Mets are shortening their rotation to four men this week. Taijuan Walker took the mound for Tuesday's win over the Yankees, while Max Scherzer will take the hill in Wednesday's series finale on four days' rest. The Mets will then have Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Walker pitch in their three games in Miami this weekend, leaving Peterson to work out of the bullpen like he did in last weekend's series with the Padres. New York will require a fifth starter beginning with next week's series in Washington, but Jacob deGrom (shoulder) looks like he'll be ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut by then. Unless the Mets lose another starter to an injury or if manager Buck Showalter expands the rotation to six men, Peterson looks like he'll be the odd man out.