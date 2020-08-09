Peterson (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

This was not the most dominant performance, but Peterson did enough to earn his second MLB win and hand the Marlins just their second loss of the season. The 24-year-old lefty entered Saturday's game with a 17.0 K-BB% through his first two starts, so he's been a bright spot at the back end of the Mets' rotation. Peterson lines up for another home start next week against the Nationals.