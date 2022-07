Peterson will start Friday against the Rangers after Chris Bassitt was placed on the injured list without a designation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While it's short notice for Peterson, he will be on normal rest, having last pitched June 26. He went seven innings and fanned a season-high eight batters in his last outing and now has a 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB over his last five appearances (22.2 innings). The lefty will be matched up opposite Glenn Otto in Friday's contest.