Peterson gave up five runs on three hits and three walks in one-third of an inning Wednesday versus Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

It was a nightmarish start for the southpaw, who wasted the Mets' four-run burst of offense in the first inning. Peterson's two shortest appearances of the season have been against Arizona -- he lasted only 1.2 innings on May 7. He now owns a 5.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB through 44.1 innings this year. Peterson projects for a start versus Baltimore next week.