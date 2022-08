Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was excellent in the matinee, holding Atlanta to three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings to improve to 6-2 on the season. He struck out five. Chances are, Peterson will be back the week of Aug. 15, in time for New York's next twin bill.