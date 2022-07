Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Peterson wasn't listed as a starter for any games during the Mets' weekend series against Miami, and he'll ultimately head to the minors with Jacob deGrom (shoulder) on track to make his season debut next week. Peterson posted a 4.64 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 21.1 innings over six outings in July and will be a candidate for a call-up if the Mets need an additional starter at some point.