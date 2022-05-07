Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Peterson started the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings. He has a 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 19 innings over four appearances (three starts) in the majors this year and will be a strong candidate to step in if the Mets need a spot starter at some point.
