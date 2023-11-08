Peterson underwent surgery Monday to repair the labrum in his left hip, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets noted that the procedure usually takes 6-to-7 months to recover from, which means Peterson could miss roughly the first two months of next season. It's unclear how long the hip has been bothering Peterson, but it's possible it contributed to an up-and-down 2023 season which saw the lefty hold a 5.03 ERA and 128:50 K:BB over 111 innings. The Mets had already figured to be in the market for rotation help this offseason, and this news only reinforces that notion.