Peterson (3-1) picked up the win in Thursday's 8-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Peterson continued his steady start to his league career Thursday. The right-hander has logged at least five innings and allowed three or less runs in each of his four starts. The rookie will carry a strong 2.91 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come next week against the Marlins.