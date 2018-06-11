Mets' David Peterson: Promoted to High-A
The Mets promoted Peterson to High-A St. Lucie on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Peterson, the Mets' top overall selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, didn't endure many difficulties during his time in the South Atlantic League, as he tallied a 1.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 57:11 K:BB in 59.1 innings for Low-A Columbia. The 6-foot-6 lefty doesn't boast premium heat -- his fastball typically sits in the 90-to-92 mile-per-hour range -- but thanks in part to a deceptive delivery and long arms that give him extra extension toward the plate, his velocity plays up. He should continue to find success in the Florida State League and further solidify his standing as one of the top arms in the Mets' system.
