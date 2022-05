Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will start Monday against the Giants, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The roster move was a formality, as the Mets announced Sunday that Peterson would take the ball to open the series in San Francisco. Peterson has split time between Syracuse and the majors early this season, and he's delivered a 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 16:8 K:BB across 19 innings in New York. Jake Reed was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in the corresponding move.