Mets manager Buck Showalter said Peterson will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with Atlanta at Citi Field, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

New York is likely to designate Peterson as the 27th man for the twin bill, meaning that he's expected to be sent back to Syracuse immediately after the start. Though Peterson should make for a decent streaming option in deeper leagues after submitting a 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB in 73.2 innings with the big club earlier this season, Jacob deGrom's return to the rotation Tuesday means that the Mets won't have a permanent spot for the 26-year-old lefty now that the team's top five starters are all healthy again.