Mets' David Peterson: Remaining in extended spring training
Peterson has not yet been assigned to a full-season affiliate and will remain in extended spring training to begin the season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old lefty pitched only 3.2 innings last year for short-season Brooklyn after being drafted 20th overall, so the Mets are easing him into the pros. Given his age and relatively polished arsenal, expect an aggressive assignment to Low-A Columbia or even High-A St. Lucie for Peterson once the organization's No. 4 fantasy prospect is ready to kick off his pro career in earnest.
