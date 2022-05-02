Peterson will be recalled to start one half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, though the Mets have yet to specify which game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson has made two starts and one relief appearance for the Mets this season, allowing just one run on nine hits in 14 innings of work despite an unimpressive 18.9 percent strikeout rate. Trevor Williams picked up the team's most recent spot start in late April, but it looks as though Peterson will be the preferred option Tuesday.