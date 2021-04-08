Peterson (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Mets fell 8-2 to the Phillies, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw got his 2021 off to a shaky start as he served up first-inning homers to Rhys Hoskins and Alex Bohm, but Peterson regained his focus and blanked the Phillies over the next three frames before running out of steam in the fifth. He threw 54 of 78 pitches for strikes, but with five of the seven hits off him going for extra bases, Peterson's issue was command within the zone and not simply getting the ball over the plate. He'll get a chance for revenge against the Phillies in his next scheduled outing at home Monday.