Mets' David Peterson: Roughed up early in sixth loss

Peterson (3-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over four innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Peterson was ambushed early, as he gave up two runs in the first inning before surrendering a towering, three-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the second frame. Sunday marked the southpaw's first start since May 26 as he has been moved in and out of the rotation this season with poor results across the board. Peterson owns a 6.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 63:30 K:BB across 68 innings (16 appearances) and is tentatively lined up for a rematch with the Phillies next weekend, if the Mets give him another turn in the rotation.