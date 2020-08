Peterson was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday and placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson had put together a nice start to the season over his first four starts and had secured two consecutive wins. However, he'll now miss at least two turns through the rotation as a result of a shoulder issue. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but Corey Oswalt will start in Peterson's place Tuesday.