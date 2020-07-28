Peterson will be called up to start against the Red Sox on Tuesday for his major-league debut, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson is at least a moderately interesting prospect, with a back-end starter profile driven by command and groundballs. He did manage to strike out a solid 24.5 percent of opposing batters in 24 Double-A starts last season, though he sits around 90 mph with his fastball and may not strike out too many hitters at the big-league level. He was hardly dominant at Double-A Binghamton last year, either, posting a modest 4.19 ERA, so expectations shouldn't be too high as he makes the jump to the majors for his first career start.