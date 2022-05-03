Peterson (1-0) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

A three-run blast by Matt Olson in the fifth inning accounted for most of the damage off Peterson, but the Mets had already built a 5-1 lead and Atlanta couldn't find a tying run. The southpaw has pitched well enough to stay in the rotation, posting a 1.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB through 19 innings in the majors this season, but it's not clear what the Mets' plans are for the 26-year-old after the twin bill.