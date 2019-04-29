Mets' David Peterson: Solid start at Double-A
Peterson has posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings over three starts for Double-A Binghamton.
The 23-year-old southpaw has uncharacteristically fought his control a little, but he's once again been tough to take deep -- Peterson's served up only one homer, just the third he's given up in his pro career. An improved strikeout rate will be the key to his future success. If he continues fanning better than a batter an inning, he could have mid-rotation upside in the majors.
