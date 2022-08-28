Peterson (7-3) allowed four hits and struck out seven without walking a batter in six shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Peterson took an inefficient loss in the second game of last Saturday's doubleheader versus the Phillies, but he was good in this start against the hapless Rockies. He didn't give up an extra-base hit and kept Colorado from putting a runner in scoring position after the first inning. Peterson lowered his ERA to 3.21 with a 1.28 WHIP and 104:40 K:BB through 89.2 innings across 20 appearances (16 starts). He could stick in the rotation for another turn since Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is more than a week away from returning. If Peterson gets another turn, he lines up for a favorable home start versus the Nationals next weekend.