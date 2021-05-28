Peterson won't start Saturday against Atlanta as previously scheduled following the postponement of Friday's contest, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Friday's starter Taijuan Walker (side) will be pushed back to start Saturday, and the Mets have yet to decide whether Jacob deGrom will start as scheduled Sunday or also be pushed back. If deGrom remains on turn, Peterson is poised to take the mound Monday at Arizona.
