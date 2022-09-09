Peterson is scheduled to start Friday's game in Miami.
Peterson looked to be on the outs for a rotation spot after Carlos Carrasco returned from the 15-day injured list last weekend, but the 27-year-old southpaw will end up maintaining a starting role after Max Scherzer (oblique) was placed on the shelf just a few days later. Over his six appearances (four starts) for the Mets in the second half, Peterson has turned in a 3.57 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 22.2 innings.
