Peterson (hip) struck out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings in his latest rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Binghamton. He scattered five hits and didn't walk a batter.

Peterson opened the season on the 60-day injured list while he completed his recovery from Nov. 6 surgery to address a torn labrum in his left hip, but the southpaw looks on pace to be activated on or around when he's first eligible May 27. He tossed 70 pitches (53 strikes) in Tuesday's outing, his first with Binghamton and the fourth outing overall of his rehab assignment. Peterson will likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse and should require just one or two more tune-up starts before making his way back from the IL. The Mets have a full rotation at the moment, so Peterson -- who has a minor-league option remaining -- could end up sticking around with Syracuse upon his activation.