Peterson allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings in the win over the Phillies on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Peterson's only run allowed was a leadoff solo home run by Andrew McCutchen to start the game. After that, Peterson settled in to record more strikeouts (8) than hits (3) and walks (2) combined. Despite having three starts allowing two or less runs, he only has one win this season. The 25-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and has surrendered a team-high five home runs in 24.1 innings.