Peterson allowed one hit and hit a batter across two scoreless innings Thursday against the Nationals.

Peterson threw 26 pitches in his spring debut and was largely sharp. He labored a bit in the first frame -- he hit a batter and then allowed a double with two outs -- but got out of the jam. Peterson then rebounded in the third inning to retire the side in order. Though the favorite to begin the season as the fifth starter, Peterson will have to beat out Joey Lucchesi, Sean Reid-Foley and Jordan Yamamoto for the role.