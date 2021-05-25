Peterson (1-4) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings as the Mets fell 3-2 to the Rockies. He struck out three.

Solo shots by Ryan McMahon and Elias Diaz in the second inning hurt, but it was the run Colorado pushed across in the fourth that proved decisive. Peterson did deliver his fourth quality start of the season, and he'll take a 4.91 ERA and 49:17 K:BB through 44 innings into his next outing.