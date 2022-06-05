Peterson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 9-4 victory over the Dodgers, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Peterson exceled aside from the second inning, when a Pete Alonso error extended the inning and allowed three more runs to score. The 26-year-old struggled with his command again -- throwing 50 of 90 pitches for strikes -- and has now surpassed five innings in just two of his seven starts though New York has won six of those games. Peterson will take a 2.97 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against the Angels.