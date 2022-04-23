Peterson didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-5 win over Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Pitching for a second straight time against the Diamondbacks, Peterson fared nearly as well despite surrendering his first run of the season but was left unsatisfied when the bullpen blew a four-run lead. The 26-year-old has now allowed just one run in 14 innings this season while permitting 14 baserunners compared to 10 strikeouts. With an off day next week, manager Buck Showalter has opted to skip Peterson though that decision is made more difficult by another successful turn.