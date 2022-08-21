Peterson (6-3) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings to take the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Peterson was called up from Triple-A Syracuse prior to the start, and he should stick in the rotation thanks to the absence of Carlos Carrasco (oblique). He didn't have his best performance against the Phillies, though he managed to strand three runners in scoring position to avoid any further damage. Peterson entered the game having allowed fewer than three earned runs in seven of his last nine outings while maintaining a 56:18 K:BB across 39 frames, so he should experience more success moving forward.