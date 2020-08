Peterson (shoulder) will throw a side session Sunday and if all goes well, he will make his scheduled start Tuesday in Miami, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

He only threw 74 pitches in his last start after experiencing some shoulder soreness but said after the outing that it was nothing to worry about. The Mets' rotation depth has been tested early and often, so Peterson's spot in the rotation is locked in as long as he is healthy.