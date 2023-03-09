Peterson (foot) threw live batting practice without issue Thursday in Mets camp, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Peterson would have been an option to start Thursday afternoon's exhibition game against Team Venezuela, but the Mets wanted to keep him in a more controlled environment after he took a comebacker off his left foot in a Grapefruit League outing over the weekend. All is well, per manager Buck Showalter. Peterson, 27, is slated for the season-opening rotation in Queens with Jose Quintana sidelined indefinitely due to a rib fracture.
