Peterson allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings Friday versus Tampa Bay. He did not factor in the decision.

Peterson was strong over seven innings, but he ran out of steam in the eighth. He allowed a solo home run to Mike Zunino, then let Kevin Padlo aboard with a double. Reliever Trevor May allowed the inherited runner to score, denying Peterson a decision. The 25-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.86 after his longest start of the year. He's added a 1.26 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB in 33.1 innings. Peterson lines up to face Atlanta next week.