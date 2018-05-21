Mets' David Peterson: Whiffs seven in Sunday's start

Peterson gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out seven over seven innings in his start Sunday for Low-A Columbia in its 2-1 loss to Charleston.

It was yet another strong showing from Peterson, who has submitted a 1.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP and has yielded just one home run in 37.2 innings this season. The Mets' 2017 first-round pick is lauded for his deep repertoire and strike-throwing ability, though his lack of a big fastball probably limits his ceiling to that of a mid-rotation starter.