Mets' David Peterson: Whiffs seven in Sunday's start
Peterson gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out seven over seven innings in his start Sunday for Low-A Columbia in its 2-1 loss to Charleston.
It was yet another strong showing from Peterson, who has submitted a 1.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP and has yielded just one home run in 37.2 innings this season. The Mets' 2017 first-round pick is lauded for his deep repertoire and strike-throwing ability, though his lack of a big fastball probably limits his ceiling to that of a mid-rotation starter.
