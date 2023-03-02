Peterson is expected to be in the mix as part of a six-man rotation the Mets plan to use at points this season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The team will utilize a traditional five-man setup for most of the season, but the plan is to insert a sixth starter during long stretches with no days off. That means both Peterson and Tylor Megill could wind up making a handful of starts even if everyone stays healthy (which, of course, is unlikely). It makes sense both because it will give the regular starters extra rest but also because Peterson and Megill on paper look like two of the better sixth/seventh starters in baseball.