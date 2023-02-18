Peterson will be stretched out as a starter in spring training, indicating he could begin the regular season in the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have five veteran starters on guaranteed contracts, which means when everyone is healthy, depth options like Peterson will either work out of the big-league bullpen or get stashed in Syracuse. As Peterson has minor-league options remaining, the latter route seems more likely to begin the season. The 27-year-old southpaw made 28 appearances (19 starts) for the Mets in 2022 with a career-high 27.8 percent strikeout rate and solid 3.64 FIP, and he could be the first pitcher called upon should injuries hit the rotation.