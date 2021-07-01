Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that Peterson (side) won't make his next start, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson was removed from Wednesday's start against Atlanta in the top of the fourth inning with right side soreness, and he's still experiencing tightness Thursday. He'll undergo further evaluations once the team returns to New York this weekend, but he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation and could require a trip to the injured list as a result. Rojas said that Corey Oswalt and Thomas Szapucki are candidates to start in Peterson's place, according to DiComo.