Robertson signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Robertson missed the entirety of 2020 and the majority of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. However, he returned to health to throw 63.2 innings and tally 20 saves in 2022, splitting the season between the Cubs and Phillies. He won't be in line for save opportunities with the Mets barring an injury to Edwin Diaz, though Robertson will be a proven setup man in a bullpen that is currently lacking high-leverage relievers.