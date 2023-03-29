Mets manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that he will not name a closer going into the start of the 2023 season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Showalter did specifically mention Robertson as having the "strongest background" for the job, but Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley and Drew Smith are also expected to receive ninth-inning looks as the Mets sort out their bullpen blueprint in the absence of Edwin Diaz (knee). Robertson, owner of 157 career major-league saves, pitched to a 2.40 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 63.2 innings last year between the Cubs and Phillies. He's probably the best option to bet on from an early-season fantasy perspective.