Mets' David Rodriguez: Invited to Mets' camp
Rodriguez was invited to the Mets' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After serving in the Rays' organization, Rodriguez elected free agency at the end of the season and will get the chance to develop in major-league spring training. The 23-year-old hit .225/.303/.366 with seven home runs over 78 games with Double-A Montgomery last season.
