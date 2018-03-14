Mets' David Thompson: Assigned to minors camp
The Mets reassigned Thompson to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old held his own in the Grapefruit League with an 8-for-23 mark at the dish, but with the Mets set to use the remaining exhibition games to evaluate more realistic candidates for the Opening Day roster, there wasn't going to be any room in the lineup for Thompson. While the Mets haven't formally decided where the third baseman will open the upcoming season, he could be ready for an assignment to the Pacific Coast League after slashing .263/.325/.429 with 46 extra-base knocks at Double-A Binghamton in 2017.
