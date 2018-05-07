Thompson is dealing with a hairline fracture in his left hand, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Thompson suffered the injury after getting hit by a pitch in the hand last weekend. He's set to see a hand specialist in New York, but the early expectation is that he'll be sidelined for around four-to-six weeks. The team signed Cody Asche to fill in for Thompson at Triple-A Las Vegas in the meantime. Prior to suffering the injury, the 24-year-old was hitting .258/.329/.379 with a homer and two stolen bases through 22 games.