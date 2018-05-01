Mets' David Thompson: Hits disabled list Monday
Thompson was placed on the disabled list after a pitch struck his hand Sunday, Betsy Helfand of The Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
At this point in time, it's unclear when Thompson will be ready to return from the disabled list. Over 22 games at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Thompson has hit .258/.329/.379 and stolen two bases.
More News
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start