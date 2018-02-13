Mets' David Thompson: Invited to spring training
Thompson will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee, Abbey Mastrocco of NJ.com reports.
Thompson spent the entire 2017 season at Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .261/.318/.415 -- he also slugged 16 home runs and recorded 68 RBI. The 24-year-old third baseman could start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas with a strong showing in spring training.
