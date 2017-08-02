Mets' David Wright: Back to basic baseball activities
Wright (shoulder) resumed low-level baseball activities Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It's a small step, but it's a step nonetheless for the embattled third baseman. He reportedly played catch, hit off a tee and fielded grounders hit right at him, so it's very basic baseball activity. Wright still seems to be a ways away from returning to the Mets' active roster, but it seems like he's finally making some progress in his rehab once again.
