Mets' David Wright: Begins rehab assignment Monday
Wright (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, serving as the team's designated hitter, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Between last season's neck injury that shut him down in July and this year's shoulder impingement, Wright has gone over a year without any game action but that will change Tuesday as he takes over the designated hitter spot for their High-A club. While Wright remains hopeful he can return to the Mets before the end of the season, it should take several weeks before it can be realistically expected for him to return to big league shape. Even if he does return to the Big Apple in 2017, it is not certain if he will see everyday action.
