Mets' David Wright: Career could be over
Wright (shoulder) wants to keep trying to play, but he's not confident about his chances, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
While he was optimistic and said all the right things, it was clear from his tone with reporters that he's aware that his career might be over. The Mets recently signed Todd Frazier to man the hot corner, so they are clearly prepared to move on without Wright in the fold.
More News
