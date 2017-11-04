Mets' David Wright: Comes off disabled list

Wright (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Wright underwent surgery on his back in early October, which comes after he missed the entire 2017 season due to shoulder and back ailments. The 34-year-old has only played in 75 games between the last two seasons, but appears to be gearing up for another year, and should be ready to go by spring training, barring any additional setbacks.

