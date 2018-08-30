Mets' David Wright: Continues rehab with Mets
Wright (shoulder) will meet up with the Mets in San Francisco this weekend in order to continue his recovery with team trainers.
According to assistant general manager John Ricco, Wright isn't all that close to being activated from the disabled list, but this is clearly another step in the right direction for the 35-year-old infielder. With rosters set to expand to 40 players this weekend, there's a chance Wright will be reinstated, even if he's not necessarily ready to enter into game action at the moment. Either way, don't expect him to hold much value for the rest of the 2018 campaign.
