Mets' David Wright: Could begin baseball activities shortly

Wright (shoulder) is expected to be able to participate in baseball activities within the next one to three weeks, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wright was spotted throwing Thursday from around 30 feet in what was described as a low-intensity session. He's expected to begin ramping up his activity within the next few weeks, and if he can manage to avoid any major setbacks, he'll likely go through a full spring training style process before activating him off the disabled list can even be considered.